Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €155.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €155.00 ($182.35) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €142.57 ($167.73).

ML stock opened at €134.35 ($158.06) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €126.46. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

