Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.02. 151,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,389. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.61. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $32.86.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.