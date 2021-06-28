COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 4.4%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.97. 4,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 432,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -10.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

