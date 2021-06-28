Conceal (CCX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,007.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 53.4% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $16,007.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,509.28 or 1.00062203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.55 or 0.00384341 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.48 or 0.00845163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00383287 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003829 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,186,294 coins and its circulating supply is 11,619,856 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.