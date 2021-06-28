Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 25.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 21.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 141,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 36.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $119.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.78.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

