Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,347 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $134.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $116.35 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.