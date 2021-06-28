Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,130 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.