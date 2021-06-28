Concentric Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of DNLI opened at $74.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 324.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,806 shares of company stock valued at $16,536,335. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

