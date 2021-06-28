Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Realty Income stock opened at $68.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

