Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.9% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $242.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

