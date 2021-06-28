Concentric Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Matson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Matson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 210.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

MATX stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,085.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,232 shares of company stock worth $2,282,582 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

