Concentric Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,385,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $130.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

