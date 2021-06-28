Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,558 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Conduent worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,272,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,910,000 after buying an additional 113,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Conduent by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 408,095 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.59 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.38.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

