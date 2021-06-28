Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $298.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $295.00 to $298.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.48.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.16. 8,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,606. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3,310.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,605,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $395,015,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

