Content Neutrality Network Price Tops $0.0001 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $194,017.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00053488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.00613727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037702 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.