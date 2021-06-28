ContentBox (BOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,596.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $23,596.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00139566 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000766 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars.

