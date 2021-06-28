Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. 32,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,730. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

