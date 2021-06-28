Coreto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $87,417.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $943,692.23 and $87,417.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00162760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.14 or 1.00052291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

