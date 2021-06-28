COSCO SHIPPING Stock to Split on Tuesday, July 6th (OTCMKTS:CICOF)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 6th. The 13-10 split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS CICOF opened at $2.51 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.