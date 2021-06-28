Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Covington Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $396.33. 29,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,022. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $296.83 and a 1-year high of $395.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.37. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

