Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 242,898 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Costco Wholesale worth $879,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,019 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 548,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $193,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 479.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16,025.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.93. 11,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,022. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $296.83 and a 52-week high of $395.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

