County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CYLC traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 23,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,738. County Line Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06.
About County Line Energy
