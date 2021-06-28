County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CYLC traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 23,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,738. County Line Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06.

About County Line Energy

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

