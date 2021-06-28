Covington Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,682,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

