Covington Capital Management Has $23.50 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.99. 188,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,030,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.88. The company has a market capitalization of $972.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.