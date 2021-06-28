Covington Capital Management Has $33 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.4% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

TSM stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.60. 180,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,238,462. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.02. The company has a market capitalization of $615.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

