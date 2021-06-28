Covington Capital Management Has $9.83 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,060,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,891,000 after acquiring an additional 212,665 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,731,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,025,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,895,000 after purchasing an additional 197,481 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.17. 96,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,882,074. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.55 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $233.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

