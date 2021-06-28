Covington Capital Management Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 614,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.3% in the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after buying an additional 115,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.16. 145,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.