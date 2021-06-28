Covington Capital Management Purchases 4,687 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.18. 120,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,849,676. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.57.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

