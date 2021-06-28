Covington Capital Management Sells 517 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,305. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $200.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

