Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.50 ($26.47).

EPA:GLE opened at €25.40 ($29.88) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.07. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

