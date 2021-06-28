Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.42.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Crew Energy stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.