Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.42.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Crew Energy stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

