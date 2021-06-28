Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 5729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Specifically, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 945,724 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,537 and sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,645,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

