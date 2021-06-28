Critical Contrast: Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) vs. Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream and Brigham Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.58 $24.00 million $1.31 19.43 Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 13.27 -$57.99 million $0.19 112.95

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Hess Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 2.39% N/A N/A Brigham Minerals -41.33% 1.72% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hess Midstream and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 1 6 0 2.86 Brigham Minerals 0 0 9 1 3.10

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $24.43, indicating a potential downside of 4.01%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $15.89, indicating a potential downside of 25.96%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Dividends

Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Hess Midstream pays out 138.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brigham Minerals pays out 673.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hess Midstream has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

