Critical Survey: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (ORTIF) vs. Its Rivals

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS: ORTIF) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ortho Regenerative Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Regenerative Technologies Competitors 302 1218 2130 84 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 0.03%. Given Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ortho Regenerative Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -211.26% Ortho Regenerative Technologies Competitors -191.98% -58.37% -12.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A -$2.82 million -2.89 Ortho Regenerative Technologies Competitors $1.11 billion $144.99 million 18.11

Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ortho Regenerative Technologies peers beat Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair. It also develops Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

