Crown Hits Market Cap of $1.65 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $104.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,594.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.95 or 0.01482759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00488526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00086485 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003836 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,484,634 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

