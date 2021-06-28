Cryptaur (CPT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $5,106.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.23 or 0.00651972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039039 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

