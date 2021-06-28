CUE Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $358,183.31 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $47.02 or 0.00135823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $358,183.31 and approximately $1,987.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00119864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00163099 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,706.65 or 1.00245079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002830 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.