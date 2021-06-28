CVCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $89,213.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002629 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $89,213.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00125549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00164346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.78 or 0.99889842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

