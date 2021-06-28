CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

