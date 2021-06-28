Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €83.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €83.00 ($97.65) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.07 ($103.61).

DAI opened at €77.77 ($91.49) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a 1 year low of €34.44 ($40.51) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

