Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DFCO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 5,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,399. Dalrada has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 8.36.

Get Dalrada alerts:

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. It produces heater/chiller units that provide simultaneous heating and cooling without the need for combustion or the burning of fossil fuels. The company also develops health care products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.