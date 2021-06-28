DAOBet One Day Trading Volume Tops $132.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $371,639.71 and approximately $132.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,273.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.22 or 0.01471164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00466600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00087669 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003834 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.