Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 291.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,624,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $97,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

