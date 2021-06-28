Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, July 6th

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) shares are going to split on Tuesday, July 6th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of DASTY opened at $245.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.