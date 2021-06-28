Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Datadog by 1,604.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $106.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $1,588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,248,441 shares of company stock valued at $105,873,643. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

