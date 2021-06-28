Datarius Credit Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $48,766.85 and $64.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

