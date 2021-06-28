Datum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $834,984.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $834,984.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.20 or 0.00645183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

DAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

