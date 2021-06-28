David Tuer Sells 12,233 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total value of C$560,557.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,698,085.85.

CNQ stock traded down C$1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$44.26. 2,551,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,071. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.93.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

