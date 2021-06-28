Davies of Abersoch Purchases 1,717 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, with a total value of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08).

Shares of LON ICP traded down GBX 43 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,158 ($28.19). 161,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,231. The firm has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,115.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

ICP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intermediate Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,198.75 ($28.73).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

