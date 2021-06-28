DECOIN (DTEP) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.58 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $180,585.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00326322 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007766 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,073,438 coins and its circulating supply is 55,017,367 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

